Russia denies orchestrating cyberattack on Romanian institution

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BUCHAREST, Nov 16 - The Russian embassy in Bucharest denied that a cyberattack on a Romanian government organisation last year was controlled by Moscow, saying Romanian officials had not provided evidence.

Romania's intelligence agency SRI said earlier this month that Russian-linked hacking group Turla was behind a December 2025 cyberattack, adding it had cooperated with European Union and NATO partners in this case.

"This is yet another fabrication by the Romanian intelligence services, part of their ongoing narrative about Russia's mythical "hybrid attacks"," the Russian embassy said in response to a Reuters request.

"As usual, the Romanian side has provided no concrete evidence whatsoever."

Romania, a European Union and NATO member, shares a land border of more than 600 km (370 miles) with Ukraine, and centrist President Nicusor Dan has said his nation is the target of a hybrid war waged by Russia to destabilise nations that support Kyiv.

The attacks have ranged from drone incursions into Romanian airspace to cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and attacks on cargo vessels near Romanian waters, Dan has said.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it is waging a hybrid war against European states. REUTERS