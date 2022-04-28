Russia denies 'gas blackmail' after cutting off Poland, Bulgaria

MOSCOW • Russian energy giant Gazprom yesterday halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the crippling sanctions imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine.

But Russia denied European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's charge that Gaz-prom's move was an attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Russia was and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to its consumers, and remains committed to its contractual obligations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded last month that buyers from "unfriendly" countries pay for gas in roubles or be cut off.

Mr Putin wants to get paid in the Russian currency because his ability to convert US dollars and euros to roubles, which he can then use for his war effort, has been diminished by sanctions forbidding financial institutions in Europe and the United States from dealing with the Russian central bank.

"When the payment deadlines approach, if some consumers decline to pay under the new system, then the President's decree of course will be applied," Mr Peskov said.

Russia supplies Europe with about 40 per cent of its gas needs.

Polish President Andrzej Duda responded by saying: "Basic legal principles have been broken, violated. Appropriate legal steps will be taken, and there will be appropriate compensation from Gaz-prom for violations of the provisions of the contract."

Gazprom supplies almost half of Poland's annual needs of 20 billion cubic m of gas. Bulgaria consumes about 3 billion cubic m a year, and about 90 per cent of that comes from Gazprom imports.

Gazprom said it will keep the gas flows turned off until the countries agree to pay for the fuel in roubles.

For Europe, the gas stoppage comes at a good time, if there is such a thing. With the spring weather turning warmer, gas consumption, which surges in the winter, is in decline, easing some of the pressure that has kept prices elevated for months.

Still, the move has left the rest of Europe - particularly Germany - worrying if they will be cut off next. Europe's largest economy would not be able to handle any stoppages in Russian gas supplies, and the economic toll would be dramatic, German-based utility Uniper said yesterday.

Gas from Russia accounts for 35 per cent of its supplies.

Even if Russia does not broaden the ban to other countries, there is a fallout already rippling through the continent. Gas prices in Europe surged as much as 24 per cent yesterday, putting an additional squeeze on costs at a time when inflation is surging and the post-Covid-19 recovery is under threat.

Europe is already heavily exposed to fallout from the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for 2022 euro-area growth by 1.1 percentage points to 2.8 per cent.

According to a person close to Gazprom, four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in roubles, as Russia demanded.

Ten European companies have already opened the accounts at Gazprombank needed to meet Mr Putin's payment demands, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The European Union's ability to remain united may now be tested. As payment deadlines start falling due, governments and companies across Europe have to decide whether to meet the new rules or face the prospect of gas rationing.

