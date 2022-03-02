Russia defends war in Ukraine as UN members call for peace

UNITED NATIONS • Encountering deepening global isolation, Russia faced urgent calls on Monday to end its "unprovoked" and "unjustified" assault on Ukraine as the United Nations General Assembly's 193 members held an extraordinary debate on the invasion of the former Soviet state.

During the rare emergency special session - just the 11th that the Assembly has held in its history - Russia defended its decision to invade its neighbour, as nation after nation urged peace from the podium.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded: "The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough."

Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to speak over three days as the global body decides if it will support a resolution that demands that Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

A vote is expected today, and it must reach a two-thirds threshold to pass.

The resolution is non-binding but will serve as a marker of how isolated Russia is.

Its authors hope there may be more than 100 votes in favour, though countries including Syria, China, Cuba and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.

"We do not feel isolated," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

He reiterated Moscow's stance, flatly rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies, that its military operation was launched to protect residents of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents," he said during his address.

The vote is also seen as a barometer of democracy in a world where autocratic sentiment has been on the rise, diplomats said, pointing to such regimes in Myanmar, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Nicaragua - and, of course, Russia.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said: "If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions."