Russia defends war in Ukraine as UN members call for peace

UNITED NATIONS • Encountering deepening global isolation, Russia faced urgent calls on Monday to end its "unprovoked" and "unjustified" assault on Ukraine as the United Nations General Assembly's 193 members held an extraordinary debate on the invasion of the former Soviet state.
During the rare emergency special session - just the 11th that the Assembly has held in its history - Russia defended its decision to invade its neighbour, as nation after nation urged peace from the podium.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded: "The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough."
Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to speak over three days as the global body decides if it will support a resolution that demands that Russia immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
A vote is expected today, and it must reach a two-thirds threshold to pass.
The resolution is non-binding but will serve as a marker of how isolated Russia is.
Its authors hope there may be more than 100 votes in favour, though countries including Syria, China, Cuba and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain.
"We do not feel isolated," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.
He reiterated Moscow's stance, flatly rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies, that its military operation was launched to protect residents of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
"The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents," he said during his address.
The vote is also seen as a barometer of democracy in a world where autocratic sentiment has been on the rise, diplomats said, pointing to such regimes in Myanmar, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela, Nicaragua - and, of course, Russia.
Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said: "If Ukraine does not survive, the United Nations will not survive. Have no illusions."
China's UN envoy Zhang Jun warned that "nothing can be gained from starting off a new Cold War", but did not indicate how Beijing would vote.
The move to hold the emergency session was sparked by Russia using its veto last Friday to block a similarly worded Security Council resolution.
Council members can turn to the General Assembly if the five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - fail to agree to act together to maintain peace.
There is no veto right at the General Assembly, which held a similar vote in 2014 condemning Russia's seizure of Crimea and obtained 100 votes in support.
Earlier talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded without result on Monday evening, with both delegations returning from the site of the negotiations in Belarus to their capitals for consultations.
