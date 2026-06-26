Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine's Kherson left with no power, Moscow official says

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Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-installed leader of the Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia August 26, 2025. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

June 26 - Power was fully or partially cut off across the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region bordering Crimea, the Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram early on Friday.

Saldo did not provide details.

In Sevastopol, the biggest city in Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014, power supply was restricted to avoid overloading the strained network, following Ukraine drone attacks which also triggered a fuel crisis.

The number of trains to Crimea, a popular summer destination for Russian tourists, will be gradually reduced, Crimea's Russia-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Thursday. Earlier, he ordered the suspension of children's summer camps there.

Aksyonov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in Crimea near the crossing into the Russian-held part of the Kherson region on Thursday. REUTERS