Russia claims shelling by Ukraine killed its own civilians War in Ukraine

KYIV • Russia's Defence Ministry yesterday alleged that Ukraine's shelling in the southern region of Kherson killed and wounded its own citizens, with strikes on a school, kindergarten and cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka.
The ministry gave no further details on the casualties and there was no immediate response from Ukraine. The report could not be independently verified.
Russian forces captured the town of Kherson, 100km north of Russian-annexed Crimea, in March.
The accusation of attacks on civilians came on the same day that Russia said it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a runway and a hangar containing weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries.
Russia's Defence Ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa. The Defence Ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.
Ukraine appeared to conduct strikes of its own, with a Russian Defence Ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine catching fire, according to Belgorod's region governor.
In another incident, the governor of Russia's Kursk region - which also shares a border with Ukraine - said that a railway bridge had been damaged on a line used by freight trains. Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, Governor Roman Starovoit called the incident an act of sabotage.
Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said yesterday that nearly 50 civilians had been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe-passage operation" was in progress.
The civilians arrived in buses at the village of Bezimenne, around 30km east of Mariupol, where a row of light blue tents had been set up, in a convoy with UN and Russian military vehicles.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet that an initial group of around 100 civilians had travelled to the town of Zaporizhzhia, referring to a city some 220km to the north-west.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday she had met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv to send the message that the United States stands firmly with Ukraine as it battles "Putin's diabolic invasion".
Mr Zelensky, flanked by an armed escort, greeted Ms Pelosi outside his presidential office, dressed in the khaki military garb he has worn for public appearances since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24. "Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine," Ms Pelosi said in a statement.
She was accompanied by several lawmakers on a congressional trip that followed a visit last weekend to Ukraine by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. Ms Pelosi said Mr Zelensky had made it clear that Ukraine needed more security, economic and humanitarian aid "to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by (President Vladimir) Putin's diabolic invasion".
"Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way," she said. Last Friday, Ms Pelosi said she hoped to pass a US$33 billion (S$45.7 billion) aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden as soon as possible - a dramatic escalation of US funding for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the European Union is leaning towards a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend. The EU is also preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia that is expected to target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, as well as more individuals and companies.
The commission, which is coordinating the EU response, held talks dubbed "confessionals" with small groups of EU countries and will aim to firm up its sanctions plan in time for a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday. EU energy ministers are also due to meet in the Belgian capital today to discuss the issue.
In a separate development, Russia has turned an old factory in Saint Petersburg into a so-called troll farm to spread disinformation and target Kremlin critics, including world leaders, according to British government-funded research disclosed yesterday by Britain's Foreign Ministry.
REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE