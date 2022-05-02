Russia claims shelling by Ukraine killed its own civilians War in Ukraine

KYIV • Russia's Defence Ministry yesterday alleged that Ukraine's shelling in the southern region of Kherson killed and wounded its own citizens, with strikes on a school, kindergarten and cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka.

The ministry gave no further details on the casualties and there was no immediate response from Ukraine. The report could not be independently verified.

Russian forces captured the town of Kherson, 100km north of Russian-annexed Crimea, in March.

The accusation of attacks on civilians came on the same day that Russia said it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a runway and a hangar containing weapons and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa. The Defence Ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.

Ukraine appeared to conduct strikes of its own, with a Russian Defence Ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine catching fire, according to Belgorod's region governor.

In another incident, the governor of Russia's Kursk region - which also shares a border with Ukraine - said that a railway bridge had been damaged on a line used by freight trains. Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, Governor Roman Starovoit called the incident an act of sabotage.

Separately, Russia's Defence Ministry said yesterday that nearly 50 civilians had been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe-passage operation" was in progress.

The civilians arrived in buses at the village of Bezimenne, around 30km east of Mariupol, where a row of light blue tents had been set up, in a convoy with UN and Russian military vehicles.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a tweet that an initial group of around 100 civilians had travelled to the town of Zaporizhzhia, referring to a city some 220km to the north-west.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday she had met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv to send the message that the United States stands firmly with Ukraine as it battles "Putin's diabolic invasion".