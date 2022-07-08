Russia claims its forces destroyed US missile systems

MOSCOW • Russia's Defence Ministry says its armed forces have destroyed two advanced US-made rocket systems and their ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine, an assertion rejected by Kyiv.

Moscow said it had destroyed two launchers for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) that the US and its allies have been supplying to Kyiv.

It also said Russian forces on Wednesday destroyed two ammunition depots storing rockets for the Himars near the frontline in a village south of Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region - the main focus for Russian troops after the capture of the neighbouring Luhansk region on Sunday.

The ministry released video footage which it said showed the strike. Ukraine's general staff rejected Russia's account later on Wednesday. In a post on Twitter, it said the claims were "fake" and that it was using the US-supplied Himars to inflict "devastating blows" on Russian forces.

Ukraine has received only four Himars systems as at early July, the European Council on Foreign Relations said in a report.

The United States has pledged to deliver eight by the middle of this month. Western weapon supplies have been crucial to Ukraine's efforts to push back the tens of thousands of Russian troops that Moscow sent into its pro-Western neighbour on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special military operation".

Ukraine has so far staved off any major Russian advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but pressure is intensifying with heavy shelling on the city of Slovyansk and nearby populated areas, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday. In its evening note, Ukraine's military suggested that Russian forces were intensifying pressure on Ukrainian defenders along the northern flanks of Donetsk province. It said Russian forces were bombarding several Ukrainian towns with heavy weaponry to enable ground forces to advance southwards into the region and close in on Slovyansk.

"The enemy is trying to improve its tactical position... (They) advanced... before being repulsed by our soldiers and retreating with losses," the Ukrainian update said.

Other Russian forces, it said, aimed to seize two towns en route to Kramatorsk, south of Slovyansk, and were also trying to take control of the main highway linking Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

Slovyansk mayor Vadym Lyakh said in a video briefing that the city had been shelled for the past two weeks. "The situation is tense," he said, adding that 17 residents had been killed there since Feb 24.

Separately, Moscow said a Russian warplane struck and killed an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island in the Black Sea yesterday after they landed there to raise the Ukrainian flag.

"At about 5am, several Ukrainian servicemen landed on the island from a motor boat and took pictures with the flag. An aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces immediately launched a strike with high-precision missiles on Snake Island, as a result of which part of the Ukrainian military personnel was destroyed," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The tiny island, captured by Russia from Ukraine at the start of the war in February, is strategically important because of its proximity to sea lanes close to Ukraine's port of Odesa.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government is set to transfer a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone, which was originally paid for by Lithuanian citizens via crowdfunding, to Ukraine on Wednesday evening, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

Lithuanians raised almost €6 million (S$8.5 million) for the drone in May, largely in small donations, following which its Turkish maker, Baykar, decided to donate it instead. Baykar and Lithuania agreed that €1.5 million would be spent to arm the drone, with the rest of the money raised going towards humanitarian help for Ukraine.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE