Russia captures two settlements in Ukraine, defence ministry says

Updated
May 28, 2024, 06:11 AM
Published
May 28, 2024, 05:27 AM

MOSCOW - Russian forces captured two villages in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The settlements were Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in a report late on Sunday its forces had repelled an attack near Ivanivka, east of the town of Kupiansk.

In a report on Monday evening, the General Staff said Ukrainian forces had repelled seven Russian advances in the Kupiansk sector.

Russian forces had recorded "partial success" in one of the areas of the Kupiansk sector, it added, and Ukrainian forces were "taking measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing". REUTERS

