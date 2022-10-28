Russia calls for UN probe into US ‘military-biological activities’ in Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russia has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council demanding an international investigation into the United States’ “military-biological activities” in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Shortly after, Ukrainian and American representatives to the UN both rejected accusations implicating Washington in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation was left with no choice but to file a complaint with the Chairman of the UN Security Council to launch an international investigation” into “the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine,” according to the Russian foreign ministry statement.

The ministry said that during “the special military operation (in Ukraine) evidence and material that shed light on the true nature of the US military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory were obtained.”

Russia filed the complaint with a draft resolution to the Security Council, and compiled a 310-page document seen by AFP.

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield refuted the claims at the Security Council on Thursday.

‘Pure fabrications’

“We all know these claims are pure fabrications brought forth without a shred of evidence,” she said.

“Still, I must take this opportunity to set the record straight. Ukraine does not have a biological weapons programme,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield added.

“The United States does not have a biological weapons programme.”