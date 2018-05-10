Russia calls for Trump- Putin summit after US rebuff of Iran deal

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - A summit between Mr Donald Trump and Mr Vladimir Putin is "extremely important" to safeguard global stability in the wake of the American President's decision to quit the Iran nuclear agreement, according to a top Russian diplomat in charge of relations with the US.

"A summit meeting, of course, could seriously help to limit its negative consequences and give diplomacy another chance", even though Mr Trump's move "won't be reconsidered", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Bloomberg News on Wednesday (May 9).

Mr Ryabkov, who will travel to Teheran on Thursday for meetings with top Iranian officials, represented Russia at the six-party talks with the Islamic Republic.

The world's two biggest nuclear powers remain locked in a standoff more than a year after Mr Trump's election raised the prospect of improved ties.

The US leader proposed a meeting with Mr Putin when he called the Russian President in March to congratulate him on re-election, inviting him to Washington.

Still, no progress has been made on setting a date for the talks as broader relations deteriorate amid intensifying US sanctions imposed over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential vote.

The US leader's announcement on Tuesday that he's pulling out of the landmark 2015 deal to limit Iran's nuclear activities and reimposing financial sanctions on Teheran has sparked fears of more chaos in the Middle East.

Mr Trump's political opponents said it risks dragging America into a war, and European allies reacted with dismay after fighting to salvage the agreement.

Mr Putin warned of the threat of "aggressive nationalism" and "claims to exceptionalism" at a World War II victory parade in Red Square on Wednesday.

"All humankind and countries need to recognise that the world is very fragile," he said.

Russia negotiated the nuclear framework with Iran together with France, Germany, the UK, the US and China.

The European Union, Russia and China have all said they remain committed to the agreement.

A US-Russia summit would provide a "signal" to the entire government apparatus in both countries about the readiness for dialogue, Mr Ryabkov said.

"It's necessary from all points of view, especially since the presidents in their phone conversation underlined the need to resolve accumulated problems in the sphere of strategic stability," he said.