Russia-backed forces push back against Ukraine counteroffensive, claim retaking villages near Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Russian forces said Friday they captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since a Kyiv counter-offensive rattled Moscow's war effort.

The announcement came as Russia's Orthodox leader said President Vladimir Putin's rule has been mandated by God, congratulating him on his 70th birthday, and as the Nobel Committee awarded the Peace Prize to rights defenders in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Separatist forces in the war-battered Donetsk region said they retook a series of villages near the Ukraine-controlled industrial town of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian shelling for weeks.

Journalists in the centre of Bakhmut heard the sound of heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems near the remains of a smashed bridge over the Bakhmutka river.

"On the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, a grouping of troops of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, with fire support from Russian forces, liberated Otradovka, Veselaya Dolina and Zaitsevo," separatist forces said on social media.

The Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists for years, is a key prize for Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine in February.

But Ukraine's troops in recent weeks have been pushing back against Russian soldiers across the front lines in the south and in the east, including in parts of Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Friday his forces recaptured nearly 2,500 sq km in the counter-offensive that began late last month.

"This week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 sq km of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in the Lugansk region," he said.

He has pushed to punish Russia in other areas, urging Brussels to ramp up pressure on its energy sector, a day after the European Union imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Moscow.

The International Monetary Fund also announced Friday it would provide US$1.3 billion (S$1.9 billion) in emergency aid to Ukraine. The package will help meet Ukraine's "urgent balance of payment needs… while playing a catalytic role for future financial support from Ukraine's creditors and donors", the lender said in a statement.