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MOSCOW, Nov 26 - Russia has arrested the deputy commander of its aerospace forces on suspicion of corruption, media reported on Thursday, in a case that follows major lapses in its air defences, including Ukraine's bombing of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Colonel General Yuri Grekhov was placed in pre-trial detention by a military court, according to an online case record.

It did not specify the charge against him but business news outlets Kommersant and RBC were among those to report the corruption allegation, which RBC said he denied.

Grekhov, 64, is a former commander of the Air and Missile Defence forces, who in his latest role was responsible for ensuring the adequate provision of aircraft, missile defence systems and other weaponry.

Several of Russia's influential war bloggers linked the arrest to air defence failures including the repeated Ukrainian bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which knocked out its road section while leaving its rail portion intact.

One of the blogs, Fighterbomber, reported that another deputy aerospace commander had also been summoned for a reprimand.

With front lines on the battlefield largely static, both Russia and Ukraine have resorted increasingly to long-range air strikes on military, energy and commercial targets as the war approaches the end of its fifth year.

Ukraine has inflicted heavy blows this year on Russian oil refineries, causing them to greatly reduce output. On Tuesday it said it had struck a major Russian military air base, damaging five planes used to launch missiles and bombs at Ukraine.

Since the war began, Russia has launched a series of corruption investigations against senior defence officials, resulting in several long jail terms. REUTERS