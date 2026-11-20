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Russia accuses Estonia of erecting new 'Iron Curtain' with border closure, says it will respond

MOSCOW, Nov 20 - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday accused Estonia of planning to erect a new "Iron Curtain" and said it would respond after Estonia said it would close its border with Russia for at least six months.

Estonia's government's said on Friday it would close its road border crossings with Russia on security grounds from December 1 and decide after six months whether to extend the suspension or not.

"Should Tallinn proceed with these plans, our country will take the necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to safeguard its national interests," Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.

"Such moves are tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort of threat from the East," Zakharova added.

Estonia, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, first announced the border closure earlier this month, accusing Russia of being behind an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems.

The Kremlin denied the accusation at the time, saying it was part of what it called a pattern of false allegations against Moscow emanating from European countries. REUTERS