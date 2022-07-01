Russia abandons strategic Black Sea outpost in key victory for Ukraine

KYIV • Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island yesterday, in a major victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia's blockade on Ukrainian ports.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had decided to withdraw from the outcrop as a "gesture of goodwill" to show Moscow was not obstructing United Nations efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine.

Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after a massive assault overnight.

"Kaboom!" tweeted Mr Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff. "No Russian troops on the Snake Island any more. Our Armed Forces did a great job."

Ukraine's southern military command posted an image on Facebook of what appeared to be the island, seen from the air, with at least five huge columns of black smoke rising above it from what it described as an assault by missiles and artillery. Reuters could not immediately verify the photograph or either side's battlefield accounts.

The bare rocky outcrop controls sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, and Russia's hold over it has helped prevent food cargo from one of the world's leading grain suppliers. Snake Island has held the world's attention since Russia seized it on the war's first day, when a Ukrainian guard, ordered by Russia's flagship cruiser Moskva to surrender, radioed back with a profanity.

"The most significant aspect is that this could open the door to Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa, which is critical for Ukraine's economy and for the global food supply," tweeted Mr Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Lifting the blockade has been a primary strategic goal of the West: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of deliberately causing world hunger, as "blackmail". Moscow denies responsibility for food shortages and blames Western sanctions which it says limit its own exports.

Mr Oleg Zhdanov, a Kyiv-based military analyst, told Reuters that driving the Russians from Snake Island would not by itself be enough to unblock the Ukrainian ports. But it would diminish Russia's control of the sea.

The Ukrainian victory on Snake Island comes after weeks in which momentum in the conflict appeared to be shifting in favour of Russia, which has focused its firepower on capturing cities and towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It captured the city of Sievierodonetsk last week after weeks of heavy fighting and is now trying to encircle the city of Lysychansk on the opposite side of the Siverskyi Donets River.

The Ukrainian authorities said they were trying to evacuate remaining residents from Lysychansk, where they believe around 15,000 people remain.

Meanwhile, Britain said on Wednesday it will provide another £1 billion (S$1.69 billion) of military support to Ukraine. The funding will go towards boosting Ukraine's defence capabilities.

