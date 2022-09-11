Russia abandons main bastion after Ukraine severs supply line

KYIV - Moscow abandoned its main bastion on the front line in north-eastern Ukraine on Saturday after it became encircled in a stunning Ukrainian advance that appeared to turn into a rout.

The state-run Tass news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying it had ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izium in Kharkiv province, to reinforce military operations elsewhere in neighbouring Donetsk.

The announcement came hours after rapidly advancing Ukrainian troops captured the city of Kupiansk, the sole railway hub supplying Russia's entire front line across north-eastern Ukraine, cutting thousands of Russian troops off from supplies.

After a three-day surge that recaptured dozens of towns and villages held by Russia for months, Ukrainian officials posted photos of their troops raising the country's blue and yellow flag in front of the city hall in Kupiansk.

"To achieve the stated goals of the special military operation for the liberation of Donbass, it was decided to regroup the Russian troops located in the districts of Balakliia and Izium for the purpose of increasing efforts in the Donetsk direction," Tass quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

A Reuters journalist inside a vast area recaptured in recent days by the advancing Ukrainian forces saw Ukrainian police patrolling towns and boxes of ammunition lying in heaps at positions abandoned by fleeing Russian soldiers.

With the Ukrainians now having reached the city of Kupiansk, the advance has penetrated all the way to Moscow's main logistics route.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived on Saturday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

The trip came a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's trip to Berlin, where he repeated his country's call for weapons.

Ms Baerbock said: "I have travelled to Kyiv today to show that they can continue to rely on us, that we will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary with deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support."

Over the last weeks, Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv, part of an arsenal of Western-supplied weapons that observers say have hurt Russia's supply and command abilities.

In an overnight video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 30 settlements have been liberated in the Kharkiv region - where Kupiansk is - during the advance of recent days.

Ms Natalia Popova, adviser to the head of the Kharkiv regional council, posted photographs on Facebook of troops holding up a Ukrainian flag in front of the Kupiansk city hall. A Russian flag lay at their feet.

"Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces of Ukraine," she wrote.

In Hrakove, one of dozens of recaptured villages, Reuters saw burnt vehicles bearing the "Z" symbol of Russia's invasion, and piles of rubbish and ammunition in positions the Russians had abandoned in evident haste.

"Hello everyone, we are from Russia," was spray-painted on a wall.

Three bodies lay in white body bags in a yard.

Regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshenko said Ukrainian police had moved in the previous day and checked the identities of local residents who had been living under Russian occupation since the invasion's second day.

"The first function is to provide help that they need. The next job is to document the crimes committed by Russian invaders on the territories which they temporarily occupied," he said.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation in either Kupiansk or Izium.

REUTERS, AFP