Russia abandons bastion in east Ukraine

KYIV - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned their bastion of Lyman in Ukraine's east for fear of encirclement, while the leader of Chechnya, a close Kremlin ally, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in response.

The town's fall is a major setback for Moscow after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of Donetsk, along with three other regions, at a ceremony on Friday that was condemned by Kyiv and the West as a farce.

"Allied forces were withdrawn from the settlement of... Lyman to more advantageous lines because of the creation of the threat of encirclement," Russia's Ministry of Defence said.

Mr Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya who describes himself as a foot soldier of Mr Putin, said he was unable to remain silent after Moscow abandoned the territory, which the Kremlin had proclaimed to be part of Russia just a day earlier.

"In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons," Mr Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

The Russian defence ministry's statement made no mention of its troops being encircled.

"The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded," Mr Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, said hours earlier. He said that Russia had had 5,000 to 5,500 troops at Lyman but the number of encircled troops could be lower because of casualties. "We're already in Lyman, but there are battles," the spokesman said on television.

Two grinning Ukrainian soldiers taped the yellow-and-blue national flag onto the welcome sign at the town's entrance in the north of the Donetsk region, a video posted by the president's chief of staff showed.

"Oct 1. We're unfurling our state flag and establishing it on our land. Lyman will be Ukraine," one of the soldiers said, standing on the bonnet of a military vehicle. Neither side's battlefield assertions could be independently verified.

Russia has used Lyman as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region. Its fall would be Ukraine's biggest battlefield gain since a lightning counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region last month.

The Ukrainian military spokesman said the capture of Lyman would allow the country's forces to advance into the Luhansk region, whose full capture Moscow had announced at the beginning of July after weeks of slow, grinding advances.