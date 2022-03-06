Rumours, near-stampedes and frustration at Kyiv's railway station

KYIV • The crowds of exhausted, frightened women and children at Kyiv's central train station on Friday suddenly surged in a near-stampede to a station platform where a train heading to safety in western Ukraine was rumoured to be arriving soon.

"Hurry! Hurry!" a mother shouted at her children. One couple ran along holding a small boy by the hands between them, so that his feet touched the ground only every few steps.

An employee in a train company uniform hurried the crowd along. "Go, go!" the woman said. "Follow the other people."

But no train turned up. A few minutes later, the people were on the move again, clambering over the tracks, dragging suitcases and holding babies, trying to reach another platform before others did.

As Russian troops mass outside the city, there is a growing sense of a slowly tightening vise and, in some quarters, rising panic.

Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million before the war, is slowly being encircled by Russian troops and armour.

Most of the fighting so far has been in towns outside the city, where a kilometres-long column of Russian armoured and military vehicles remains stalled to the north-west.

The fear is that the Russian forces will follow the same script as in their assaults on Kharkiv and Mariupol, encircling the city, cutting its inhabitants off from supplies of food and medicine, depriving them of water, electricity and heat, and shelling neighbourhoods.

Since the war began on Feb 24, tens of thousands of people have fled Kyiv, heading west to Lviv and then on to Poland and other destinations in Europe. But tens of thousands more had remained behind.

Roads and rail lines remain open to the city's south-west. But trains for evacuees, so packed that only children get seats, have not nearly been able to take everybody.

In time, a train did finally pull into the station and open its doors. As it pulled away, bound for Lviv, the platform remained packed.

"It's not the first day we tried," said Ms Oksana Gorbula, a Kyiv resident who was travelling with her sister and two nieces. "Look at this crowd. We will never get on, you can see it clearly."

In one worrying sign, even as swarms of people sought to travel west, a new flow of displaced persons was surging into the city from the north-west. The trains came from Irpin, an outlying town where the Ukrainian army has mounted a fierce defence against the Russian forces.

The cars are filled entirely with women and children, as all men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been ordered to stay behind and aid the war effort.

"I want to go to Lviv," one woman pleaded, as the crowd surged around her. "Where is the train to Lviv?"

NYTIMES