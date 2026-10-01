Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week

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FILE PHOTO: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. Yuki Iwamura/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week to discuss economic and security cooperation and other issues, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Rubio will begin his October 5-8 trip with talks in Reykjavik with Icelandic officials on "economic and security collaboration," the statement said.

In Athens, it said, Rubio said will lead the US delegation for the sixth session of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, a high-level diplomatic forum on deepening cooperation on defense, energy, regional security and other areas.

Rubio then flies to Lisbon for talks with Portuguese officials "to advance defense, economic and technology cooperation," the statement said. REUTERS