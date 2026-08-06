US’ Rubio, UK’s Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) meeting British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband at the US State Department in Washington, on Aug 5.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed the importance of Europe taking a greater role in its security during a meeting in Washington on Aug 5, the State Department said in a statement.

Rubio told reporters before the meeting that Ukraine would also be on the agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ratcheted up appeals to allies for more air defence missiles as Russia escalates ballistic missile strikes.

Miliband planned to underline that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from European and transatlantic security, and to reiterate the Britain’s commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, his ministry said.

The State Department said the two also reiterated their shared commitment to safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon.

In a statement issued before the meeting, Miliband underscored the importance of reopening the Gulf waterway to ease Britain’s cost of living crisis. He said he would also raise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

It was Miliband’s second meeting with Rubio after a brief introduction at the ASEAN meeting in Manila in July.

Miliband, Britain’s governor on the board of the World Bank, is also due to meet the multilateral development bank’s president, Ajay Banga, during his quick visit to Washington, the ministry said. REUTERS