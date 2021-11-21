Rotterdam mayor slams 'orgy of violence' at protests against curbs

AMSTERDAM • The mayor of Rotterdam condemned "an orgy of violence" at protests against Covid-19 restrictions in the Dutch port city, in which seven people were wounded and more than 20 arrested.

Crowds of rioters torched cars and threw rocks at the police, who responded with warning shots and water cannon, as protests against the tightening of measures by the government turned violent on Friday night.

"Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots," Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told a press conference in the early hours of yesterday.

When asked to characterise the event, he said it was "an orgy of violence, I can't think of another way to describe it".

The authorities said they had arrested more than 20 people and expected to detain others, as the city centre, where the riots took place, is extensively monitored by security cameras.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said the "extreme violence" against police and firefighters was "repulsive".

"The right to protest is very important in our society, but what we saw last night was simply criminal behaviour," he said.

Several hundred people had gathered to voice opposition against government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people with a "corona pass" that shows they have been vaccinated or have recovered from an infection.

The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated but have proof of a negative test.

The police issued an emergency ordinance in Rotterdam, shutting down public transport and ordering people to go home.

"We fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening," said police spokesman Patricia Wessels.

Organisers of a protest planned for Amsterdam yesterday against coronavirus measures cancelled the event after Friday's violence.

The Netherlands reimposed some lockdown measures last weekend for an initial three weeks to slow a resurgence of Covid-19.

But daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic last year.

The authorities reported a record of over 23,000 new cases on Thursday, well above the previous daily high of 13,000 reached last December.

