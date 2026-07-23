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Rome to offer free entry to cinemas, libraries to help residents beat summer heat

Rome’s average temperatures have risen by 3 deg C since the 1980s.

ROME - Air-conditioned cinemas in Rome will offer free entry to help residents of the Italian capital struggling with intense summer heatwave, city officials said on July 22.

Running from July 23 to August 4, the scheme will turn 11 cinemas and 11 libraries into climate refuges.

The libraries in the scheme will also offer visitors water.

“Climate change is unfortunately a reality. It affects people’s lives, their health, their social interactions and their ability to do things during those hours and days,” Massimiliano Smeriglio, Rome’s Councillor for Culture, told reporters.

He added that the project aims to create places “where people can also overcome the isolation caused by not being able to stay outdoors”.

Organisers will screen 10 Italian films, with each film shown twice a day.

Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to venue capacity.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the scheme as a way of “enjoying a film and also finding relief from the heat”.

Rome’s average temperatures have risen by 3 deg C since the 1980s, compared with around 2 deg C in other European capitals, according to an ISTAT report published in June. AFP