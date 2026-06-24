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Romania's Social Democrats propose their own leader as prime minister in bid to avert snap election

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Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu walks after a no-confidence motion in Bucharest, Romania, June 21, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu walks after a no-confidence motion in Bucharest, Romania, June 21, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST, June 24 - Romania's leftist Social Democrats, parliament's largest party, said on Wednesday they would back their own party leader Sorin Grindeanu for prime minister, as parties try to agree a new government after a pro-European coalition collapsed last month.

The Social Democrats triggered the political crisis in early May by quitting the coalition and teaming up with the far right opposition to topple Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The three other parties in the outgoing coalition say they will not govern with the Social Democrats again. But that leaves no group with enough seats in parliament to form a majority.

A liberal candidate tapped by the president to form a government failed to win enough support, and if another candidate is selected and fails, new parliamentary elections must be held.

The pro-European parties have said they aim to reach an agreement on forming a minority government to avert a snap election, but have not agreed yet whether it will be formed by the Social Democrats or by the centre right. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.