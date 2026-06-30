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Romania detonates Russian drone fragments found near Ukraine border

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BUCHAREST, June 30 - Romania's defence ministry said on Tuesday it safely detonated drone fragments found in the southeastern village of Rachelu, near the border with Ukraine, part of debris linked to a Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure in April.

EU and NATO member Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, said Russian drones have breached its airspace 29 times since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Fifteen of those incursions have occurred this year alone. In late May, one drone crashed into an apartment building, injuring two people, the first time a densely populated area in a NATO country had been hit and caused injuries during Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Romanian defence ministry said a local resident had reported the drone fragments, which contained explosives and had to be detonated at the site.

Romania has asked NATO allies to deploy additional anti-drone capabilities to Romania, particularly low-altitude radars and interceptor drones.

Earlier this month, the defence ministry said it had integrated the U.S.-developed Merops interceptor drone system into its national air defences.

Romania is also set to boost its air defences via the EU's new SAFE rearmament initiative. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.