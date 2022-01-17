Roman villa that houses Caravaggio mural up for auction amid legal dispute

ROME • A Roman villa housing the only mural by painter Caravaggio and at the centre of a legal battle between a former Playboy model and the sons of her late husband, an Italian prince, will go up for auction tomorrow.

The property, valued at €471 million (S$724 million), is a Baroque jewel with gorgeous gardens and a valuable art collection that includes frescoes by painter Guercino. Art lovers want the state to step in and buy the spectacular villa, arguing that artistic treasures should be protected and available for public viewing.

But the government might not have enough to cough up for it - the auction is open only to those who can put up 10 per cent of the €353 million starting price - and rumoured buyers include Mr Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei.

The auction was ordered by a Rome court following a dispute among the heirs of Prince Nicolo Ludovisi Boncompagni, the head of the family, who died in 2018.

The row is between the prince's third and final wife, Ms Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, a 72-year-old American former real estate broker and actress, and the children from his first marriage.

The residence of the Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800 sq m Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome. Its sale is being held behind closed doors and has been dubbed by Italian media as the "auction of the century".

Almost 35,000 people have urged the Italian government to buy the building and the Caravaggio, which alone is valued at €350 million, according to a petition. However, the estimated price represents a quarter of the annual budget of the Culture Ministry.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini wrote this month to Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the finance minister to raise the issue of the sale, according to reports.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE