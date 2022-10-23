Rishi Sunak’s bid to be Britain’s next PM gains momentum

Mr Sunak was defeated by Ms Truss in the race to replace Mr Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country. Mr Sunak quit Mr Johnson’s government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

Even before declaring on Sunday, Mr Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals - former defence minister Penny Mordaunt and Mr Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he said in a statement.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems.”

Mr Sunak failed in the summer leadership contest to convince the grassroots he was a better option than Ms Truss. But having correctly predicted her economic agenda would spark economic turmoil, he may hope for more success second time around.

However, Mr Johnson remains a favourite of the party faithful and some members see his former finance minister as a back-stabber, making any such ballot highly fraught for Mr Sunak.

Fabulously rich from his pre-politics career in finance, he has been mocked as out of touch with Britons struggling with decades-high inflation.

On the summer campaign trail, he wore expensive Prada loafers on a visit to a building site and faced accusations of “mansplaining” to Ms Truss.

Video footage also emerged of a 21-year-old Sunak describing his mix of friends following his education at Winchester College, one of Britain’s most exclusive private schools, and the University of Oxford.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class,” he said, before adding: “Well, not working class.”

Dishy Rishi

A details-oriented policy wonk with a background in economics, Mr Sunak, 42, is set to market himself as a stable choice at a time of crisis.

An early backer of Brexit, he took over as chancellor of the exchequer in February 2020 – a baptism of fire for the Tory rising star as the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

He was forced to craft an enormous economic support package at breakneck speed, which he now insists must be paid off with sound fiscal plans.

In India, Mr Sunak has been better known through his wife, Ms Akshata Murty. She is the daughter of Indian tycoon Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of information technology group Infosys.