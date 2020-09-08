Rise in UK infections of concern but govt 'still in control'

LONDON • The rise in Covid-19 infections in Britain is "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday, but he added that the government was "still in control" of the pandemic.

The daily number of Covid-19 cases jumped on Sunday to 2,988, the highest daily rise since May.

"The rise in the number of cases we've seen in the last few days is largely among younger people," Mr Hancock told LBC Radio.

Asked if the government had lost control, he said: "No, but the whole country needs to follow the social distancing because we can only do this as a whole society."

He added that the rise was prevalent among younger people - those under 25 - from more affluent backgrounds, warning that the United Kingdom risks following European countries experiencing a new wave of infections.

Rising hospitalisation rates in France and Spain show people cannot afford to relax, he said. "The problem is that spreading the disease among young people leads to older people getting it," he said.

Avoiding a wave of infections that could trigger a new national lockdown is critical to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to kickstart the economy, with ministers reiterating that shutting down again must be a last resort.

But while Mr Hancock said the prospect of a vaccine roll-out before the end of the year is "looking up", the "most likely" scenario is early next year, meaning that people must still obey social distancing rules to reduce transmissions. "We certainly see cases where they are not, and then we take action."

The spike in cases undermines the government's push to encourage people to go back to their workplaces after schools reopened across England last week.

Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday said the government wants to avoid a second national lockdown "at all costs" - but would not rule one out.

"What we've developed since the original lockdown is much more targeted local lockdowns," Mr Eustice told Sky News. "The idea of going into a total national lockdown again is something we don't want to do. The impacts on our economy are significant."

The government is also facing pressure from the travel industry to carry out Covid-19 testing at airports to cut quarantine time for travellers. Mr Hancock said he is working on trying to reduce the quarantine period "as soon as it's practical" but said it has to be "done in a way that keeps people safe".

