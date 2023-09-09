Rich Norwegians flee fjords mountains for Swiss exile in rage about taxes

OSLO – Some of Norway’s richest citizens are hoping for an electoral setback for the government this coming week as they rage at a fiscal regime that drove dozens of them into exile in Switzerland.

One of the world’s most prosperous diaspora has swapped the fjords for the Alps to escape a double whammy of higher wealth and dividend taxes since the minority cabinet of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store stepped in less than two years ago.

Measures to further tighten the noose include stricter exit levies, and plans to ensure fiscal authorities can also capture the use of outlays for personal consumption through companies.

Mr Tord Kolstad, an entrepreneur listed among Norway’s 400 richest people by local media, is among expatriates fuming at the clampdown.

“There are people coming down here every week from Norway, still,” he said in a phone interview from Lucerne in central Switzerland. “A lot of people do it because they feel they are forced. The main thing is the taxation system.”

While the plight of wealthy taxpayers hasn’t featured prominently going into local elections on Monday, a bad result for the government may thwart more fiddling with the fiscal regime before a national vote due in 2025. Conflict-of-interest scandals involving several ministers have hit support for the ruling parties.

The exodus from one wealthy snow-capped and lake-adorned European country to another showcases both the challenge for governments seeking to raise revenue from affluent individuals in a mobile world, and the clash of ideas such policies invoke.

Mr Store’s tax-the-rich push has pitted traditional Nordic concepts of equality and social justice against claims that the measures penalise success and hurt the economy.

The 63-year-old prime minister has called the emigration of wealthy people “a breach of a social contract”.

Mr Store is a rich man himself, having inherited money from his grandfather’s sale of the Jotul stove maker. He took out 2 million kroner (S$255,500) in dividends last year, “probably to cover wealth tax”, the Finansavisen business paper reported in June.

Mr Kolstad, by contrast, has a self-made fortune. The entrepreneur started investing in property as a 19-year-old in his hometown Bodo in northern Norway, and now owns 230,000 sq m of commercial property and 240 apartments through T Kolstad Eiendom AS, according to Kapital, a business magazine.

His net worth grew 38 per cent to 2 billion kroner last year, according to the magazine’s calculation.

“My value is not in owning money, it’s in factories, houses, buildings,” he said. “I still have to pay 2 per cent or 3 per cent a year to the government just to own it. And I believe that this taxation is the reason there will be fewer jobs, and less investment – and then less welfare.”