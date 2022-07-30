Rich nations fail to fulfil pledge on funding

BRUSSELS • Rich nations failed to meet a longstanding pledge to deliver US$100 billion (S$138 billion) to help poorer countries cope with climate change, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said yesterday.

In 2009, developed nations pledged that by 2020 they would transfer US$100 billion a year to vulnerable states hit by climate-linked impacts and disasters. In fact, they gave US$83.3 billion in 2020 - US$16.7 billion short of the target, the OECD said.

The missed goal is no surprise. The OECD uses United Nations data processed with a two-year delay, and rich countries have already signalled the target would not be met until 2023.

But it is a blow ahead of COP27, the UN's annual climate summit in November, where countries will face pressure to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions faster.

Finance is a sore point in these talks, and developing economies say they cannot afford to curb pollution without support from the rich nations responsible for most CO2 emissions.

Ms Yamide Dagnet, climate justice director at the Open Society Foundations said US$100 billion is a slither of vulnerable states' actual needs. "We need developed countries to present credible plans to escalate their climate finance," she added.

The OECD does not break down the data by individual countries. It said it was not clear how the Covid-19-induced economic slump may have hit contributions, which include public loans and private investments that public bodies helped mobilise.

In recent years, the European Union and its 27 member countries have, together, been the biggest climate finance provider.

As droughts, rising sea levels and deadly heat strike the world's poorest nations, they are also demanding compensation for these climate-linked losses.

The US, EU and other big polluters have resisted steps that could lead to such payments, but some officials said positions were beginning to shift.

REUTERS