Revolution in DIY testing set to outlive pandemic

LONDON • Imagine the scene: It is 2023. Everyone in north-west London wakes up to a text about high levels of flu and norovirus in their area, as well as a Covid-19 outbreak. A person feels a little unwell and does a home test that can tell whether he or she has Covid-19, flu or a common cold.

"The old world was you think, 'oh well, better go to work' and by the end of the day you've infected 20 people," said Regius Professor of Medicine John Bell from the University of Oxford, who has spearheaded the widespread roll-out in Britain of so-called lateral flow devices (LFDs).

The devices can be used at home and give test results in 20 minutes. "But now there's a new world where you can test to see if you're infectious and make sure you don't pass it on," he said.

The pandemic has transformed the face of diagnostics, bringing testing into the home in a way many public health officials never imagined possible. Ministers and scientists are beginning to focus on what sort of testing apparatus needs to be in place as the pandemic ebbs - and many hope that do-it-yourself tests will provide the backbone for a post-Covid-19 revolution in diagnostics.

While the huge public expenditure - around £19 billion (S$36 billion) has been spent on all forms of Covid-19 testing so far in England alone - cannot continue, a system will be needed to quickly catch fresh outbreaks and to identify new variants. There is also huge demand for tools that can distinguish between Covid-19, flu and a common cold - so that a winter sniffle does not lead to enforced self-isolation.

At the same time, the scientists behind Britain's world-leading genomic testing, which has expanded rapidly during the pandemic, are looking for ways to apply the capabilities to new and different health threats. Given the resources the United Kingdom has thrown at testing during the pandemic, the investment in home testing will be watched closely around the world.

"It is generally accepted that we have made a decade's worth of progress in the space of a year," said Professor Chris Molloy, outgoing chief executive of the government-funded, non-profit group Medicines Discovery Catapult. He set up and led Britain's network of huge pop-up testing laboratories, dubbed "Lighthouse Labs".

He said: "Diagnostics has historically been seen as a poor relation to drugs and healthcare... but now people are willing to use them in a home and work environment and change their behaviour on the back of the outcome."

Yet, there are still fundamental questions about the basic efficacy of some of the take-at-home tests.

"We're in this ridiculous state where people are being invited to test themselves twice a week with a test that's really unreliable," said Professor of Virology Will Irving from the University of Nottingham, referring to the LFDs. "If you get a negative result, it doesn't mean you haven't got it; if you get a positive result, it doesn't mean you've got it."

After months of under-supply, delays and some shambolic errors, by December of last year, Britain was able to boast one of the highest testing capacities in the developed world. At its peak in January, it had the resources to run more than 800,000 gold-standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, up from just 2,000 in February last year. While highly accurate, they take up to 24 hours to provide results as they need to be processed in a lab.

With infection rates in Britain lower due in part to the vaccination drive, a large chunk of investment this year is being thrown at the purchase and distribution of LFDs. Britain has committed billions of pounds and is offering the devices free to the public for twice-weekly testing.

One government official said Britain is currently running around 25 million LFD tests per week. The widespread use of these tests in future will lie in whether they can be used to screen for several pathogens at the same time using one sample.

While these so-called "multiplex tests" already exist in the lab-processed PCR tests, there is still work needed to develop rapid assessments that can do the same thing. Diagnostics of this kind will be crucial when influenza re-emerges from the shadows to which it was confined by social restrictions last year, said experts.

"If you could distinguish early on whether it's Covid or flu that would be a massive improvement, so it has to be the next frontier," said Dr Axel Heitmueller, who was previously director of strategy and innovation at the National Health Service's Test and Trace and is now managing director of Imperial College Health Partners.

But scientists continue to battle over the accuracy of the take-at-home tests. Last year, the debate centred on whether these devices missed a large proportion of cases, with some studies indicating they picked up only between 40 and 60 per cent of active infections. Proponents counter that they are good at picking up when people are actually infectious, rather than the periods pre-and post-infectiousness that PCR tests can also identify.

In recent months, as the prevalence of Covid-19 has fallen, attention has turned to whether these tests also tell people they have the disease when they do not - known as "false positives". Screening experts have expressed concern that the vast majority of positive results given by the tests in areas where the prevalence of the virus is low are likely to be inaccurate.

The government is seeking to "establish an effective private market for tests", with the ultimate aim of using diagnostics to become a "viable alternative to self-isolation for contacts of infected people".

The Department of Health and Social Care said that "with around one in three people showing no symptoms, regular testing is playing a critical role in controlling the virus as society reopens, including variants of concern".

Meanwhile, academic and industry researchers are working on the next generation of testing solutions for Covid-19 and beyond. Bees and sniffer dogs are being trained to smell out Covid-19 with a remarkably high level of accuracy. Academics have also developed a method using the technology called mass spectrometry that can give the molecular profile of a viral sample and can determine accurately whether someone is infected with Sars-Cov-2 for as little as £10 per test. It can be modified to add detection for flu or any other virus for a fraction of a pence per test. British firm Oxford Nanopore has developed handheld devices that can read an entire viral sequence within hours.

But as Covid-19 shows tentative signs of slowing its spread in countries with high levels of vaccination, many in the world of diagnostics are wondering whether the same level of innovation and investment will be applied to the illnesses that have gone undiagnosed during the pandemic.

"We are going to have a massive backlog - for cancers like bowel, breast and lung - and we need to apply the same agility to identifying and diagnosing them," said Dr Heitmueller.

