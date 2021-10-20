Returning to coal amid energy crunch a tragedy: EU

JAKARTA • The European Union's head of climate change policy has said that returning to using dirty energy from coal during the current energy crunch is "not a smart move" and markets should seize the opportunity to transition into renewables.

The collective industrial recovery this year following the coronavirus pandemic crisis has led to a surge in demand and prices for energy everywhere. In Europe, soaring wholesale gas prices have encouraged more utilities to switch to coal to generate electricity just as the region tries to wean nations off the high-polluting fuel.

In Asia, coal demand from giant markets such as China and India has surged as their economies restarted after major pandemic-induced slumps.

"It will be a tragedy if in this crunch we will start investing again in coal, which is an energy that has no future and is extremely polluting," European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Monday, during a visit to Indonesia.

"The smart thing to do is, during this energy crisis, to reduce as soon as possible your dependency on fossil fuels," he added, noting that prices of renewable energy had remained consistently cheap while coal prices had soared.

Global coal prices have jumped to record highs and top thermal coal exporter Indonesia has increased its 2021 output target to meet the demand as mining operations were disrupted by heavy rain.

Coal was part of Mr Timmermans' discussion with Indonesian officials during his visit ahead of the COP26 climate change talks in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

Indonesia, the world's eighth largest greenhouse gas emitter, is aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2060 or earlier, which include plans to phase out the use of coal-fired plants. Indonesia is also a top coal exporter with its sales an important source of revenue.

Coal makes up around 60 per cent of Indonesia's power generation and contributes around 35 per cent of its emissions.

Meanwhile, Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola has committed to invest £6 billion (S$11 billion) to create Britain's biggest offshore wind development, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the company.

Mr Johnson said on Monday that the project off the east coast of England, involving Iberdrola subsidiary Scottish Power, would supply enough energy to power 2.7 million homes, and create 7,000 jobs. The project still requires planning consent.

Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galan said the investment would be a "significant step to achieving enough offshore wind to power every UK home by 2030".

Mr Johnson, who has outlined plans for Britain to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, is keen to burnish his green credentials as he prepares to host world leaders at next month's crunch United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow.

The COP26 conference is being seen as a last chance to nail down tougher emissions targets to prevent runaway global warming.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE