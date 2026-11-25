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Shoppers walking on Oxford Street ahead of Black Friday sales in London, on Nov 24.

LONDON – Retailers heading into the Black Friday shopping period face growing cyber threats as artificial intelligence makes attacks faster and more potent, at a time when the sector has some of the lowest levels of cyber insurance protection.

The post-Thanksgiving spree has long represented a lucrative sales opportunity, but more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks are increasingly testing retailers’ cyber resilience.

Ransomware attacks on retail, leisure and hospitality businesses are 50% more frequent in November than the monthly average, according to claims data from insurer CFC. Only 43% of small and medium-sized retailers carry cyber insurance, compared with 81% in financial services and 71% in technology.

“Retailers spend months making sure their websites, stock and logistics can withstand the surge in customers. But Black Friday should be treated as a resilience exercise as much as a revenue opportunity,” said Lindsey Maher, CFC’s head of global cyber development.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bookend one of the retail sector’s busiest periods of the year, with consumers searching for deals and retailers often offering hefty discounts.

British shoppers looking to snap up bargains are set to spend £235 (S$397) each this Black Friday, with spending expected to reach its highest since 2022, research from PwC shows.

Retailers do not generally buy additional cyber insurance for a weekend and focus instead on testing and strengthening resilience, said David Molony, Europe, Middle East and Africa head of cyber and financial sponsors at Aon. That matters most at a time of year when revenue depends heavily on technology, he said.

“A cyber incident that interrupts the ability to trade during peak season can move very quickly from an operational issue to a material financial loss,” he said.

US retailer Target incurred net cumulative expenses of US$202 million (S$260 million) after a 2013 breach during the holiday shopping season that compromised at least 40 million credit cards, the company has said.

Complex retail supply chains, copious credit card records and the busy shopping period mean retailers are primed for maximum chaos and interruption, said Sydonie Williams, head of international cyber risks at Beazley. While AI increases the threat risk, it also improves defence mechanisms, she said.

Francisco Donoso, chief product and technology officer at Beazley Security, said AI was speeding up attacks and the number of vulnerabilities being exposed was almost six times higher than a year ago.

“It’s really hard for organisations to keep up,” Donoso said. REUTERS