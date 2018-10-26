Resigned to a refugee's fate

Djeneta (at right) has been bedridden and unresponsive for 21/2 years, and her sister Ibadeta (at left) for more than six months, with uppgivenhetssyndrom (resignation syndrome), in Horndal, Sweden. The pair are Roma refugees from Kosovo.

Resignation syndrome (RS) renders patients passive, immobile, mute, unable to eat and drink, incontinent and unresponsive to physical stimulus. It is a condition believed to exist only among refugees in Sweden.

The causes are unclear, but most professionals agree that trauma is a primary contributor, alongside a reaction to stress and depression. It is also not clear why cases are found exclusively in Sweden.

RS has so far affected only refugees aged seven to 19, and mainly those from ex-Soviet countries or the former Yugoslavia. For many, the syndrome is triggered by having a residence application rejected. Granting residence to families of sufferers is often cited as a cure.

