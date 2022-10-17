Resign or be pushed? The scenarios facing Britain's embattled PM Truss

LONDON - Calls are growing for Britain’s beleaguered Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign or be replaced, after weeks of economic and political tumult over her now largely abandoned tax-slashing economic package.

Here are four scenarios for Truss, who only succeeded Boris Johnson in Downing Street early last month.

Truss resigns

At least four MPs from Truss’s Conservative party have publicly urged her to quit in the aftermath of the dramatic U-turns on her economic agenda in recent days.

Numerous others have told reporters her tenure, just six weeks old, is effectively finished.

Following the decision last Friday to sack her finance minister and replace him with previous leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, Truss could decide her credibility has been so undermined that she must stand down.

She would remain as prime minister until a successor was decided.

That could mean another Tory leadership contest, less than two months after the last one formally concluded.

But the party could avoid a lengthy and divisive fight by consolidating around a single replacement, who is selected in a coronation.

Theresa May replaced ex-premier David Cameron in 2016 – amid the fallout from the Brexit referendum – after all the other contenders eventually withdrew.

However, Truss has shown no sign of being willing to resign, with her spokesman telling reporters on Monday she remained “focused on delivery”.

No-confidence vote

Tory MPs could try to force Truss from office – but it would require a unified effort by the party’s ever-fractious 357 House of Commons lawmakers.

Conservative party rules prevent a new leader facing a vote of no-confidence by their colleagues in their first year, because only one contest can be held in any 12-month period.

Outside of that, it normally requires 15 per cent of the parliamentary party – currently 54 MPs – to back a leadership election.

However, the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, which sets the party’s internal rules, could move to change them to allow for a no-confidence vote in Truss.

In that scenario, it is unclear what threshold would be set to trigger a ballot.