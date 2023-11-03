Residents in Swiss village start campaign to support ringing of cowbells

The tinkling of cowbells is said to be the sound of Switzerland. But not everyone enjoys listening to it.

Two couples who recently moved to the small village of Aarwangen have filed complaints to the village council against the perpetual ringing of cowbells.

This prompted the other residents to start a campaign to protect not only the cowbells, which have been part of the Swiss tradition for generations, but also the church bells in the village, said media reports.

The residents will decide how the sound of the bells can continue without violating noise pollution regulations. This will be put before the local council in December, reported Swiss news outlet swissinfo.ch on Thursday.

This comes even as one of the couples has withdrawn the complaint, and the other has announced plans to move out of the village, which has a population of about 5,000.

Some long-time residents, including the village’s remaining farmers, were angry with what the couples did as they felt that this was an attack on their traditional culture, said the BBC on Thursday.

The farmer who owned the herd in question viewed the complaints as a “personal insult to him and his cows”, the village mayor, Mr Niklaus Lundsgaard-Hansen, was quoted as saying.

“For me, the conflict is an example of the urban-rural divide,” he said.

Aarwangen sits on the banks of the river Aare, with the Bernese Alps in the distance. It has seen many changes over the decades, with new residential areas built in recent years.

Many people have moved to the area, “most of them not necessarily from cities, but from urban outskirts, and are less familiar with the agricultural way of life”, the village mayor told BBC.

Another resident, Mr Andreas Baumann, said in the report that the cowbells are an essential part of the Swiss soul.

Referring to the sound of cowbells along the walkways at Zurich Airport’s international terminal, he said: “As soon as I hear them, I know I’m back home.”

Anyone disturbed by the bells had “too romantic a notion of rural life”, he said, adding that such a person should live somewhere else.

Cowbells are used to keep track of the cows, especially during summer when they graze high in the alps. Some Swiss farmers have removed cowbells at night to avoid disturbing their neighbours’ sleep.