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Report says British PM Keir Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that he would fight any challenge to his position.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that he would fight any challenge to his position.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON - Britain's Observer newspaper said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on June 22 and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said Starmer remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.

The threat to Starmer's position, which has been building for months, increased sharply on June 19 when his rival Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.

The Observer report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as early as June 22.

However, a government source said Starmer remained focused on his job and pointed to previous statements he has made to that effect.

The British leader said on June 19 he would fight any challenge to his position and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting.

More than 100 elected lawmakers in his party - roughly a quarter of all Labour representatives in the House of Commons - have publicly said they want Starmer to quit or set out a timetable for his exit. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.