PARIS (AFP) - French automaker Renault said Monday (Nov 19) that its board would meet "very shortly" after its chief executive Carlos Ghosn was reportedly arrested in Japan for under-reporting his pay at Nissan, where he is also chairman.

Philippe Lagayette, the lead independent board member, said in a statement the company was awaiting "precise information" from Ghosn and expressed its "dedication to the defence of Renault's interest" in its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi.