Red-hot start to Singapore GP

Even from Swissotel The Stamford, it was hard to miss the distinctive red of the Ferrari as Finn Kimi Raikkonen piloted his Formula One car around the Marina Bay Street Circuit during yesterday's second practice session of this year's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

His teammate Sebastian Vettel is locked in a tense battle with drivers' championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes this season. Vettel, 31, is second in the standings with 226 points, 30 points behind Hamilton, 33, who won last year's Singapore race en route to clinching his fourth world championship.

The qualifying session takes place today, and the race will be tomorrow.