Red Cross says its team travelling to Mariupol was stopped, now being held

An ICRC vehicle is pictured on a damaged street in Irpin, on April 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
39 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was stopped during an attempt to reach Mariupol, Ukraine to evacuate civilians and is now being held in the nearby town Manhush, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday (April 4).

"A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is being held in the town of Manhush, 20 kilometres west of Mariupol," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters.

He said the team was being held by police, without giving further details. "It's not a hostage situation," he added.

More On This Topic
Red Cross plans fresh evacuation effort from Ukraine’s Mariupol
Ukraine unable to get supplies into besieged Mariupol despite Russia corridor promise

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top