Red Cross plans fresh Mariupol evacuation bid

ZAPORIZHZHIA (Ukraine) • A Red Cross convoy attempted again yesterday to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol after previous failed attempts.

Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, has been Moscow's main target in Ukraine's south-eastern region of Donbass. Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 50 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed as well.

However, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was hopeful about the Mariupol evacuations.

"Our delegation has reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide evacuations," Mr Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukrainian television yesterday.

"I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will hear good news regarding the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol," he said.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to humanitarian corridors during the war that have facilitated the evacuation of thousands of civilians, but have often traded blame when the corridors have not been successful.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said that seven such corridors were planned yesterday.

They included one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the nearby city of Berdyansk.

