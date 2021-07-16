Record rainfallwreaks havoc across Germany

SCHULD (Germany) • At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing yesterday as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and inundated cellars.

Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, south of Bonn, after the Ahr River, which flows into the Rhine, rose and brought down half a dozen houses.

Eight people died in the Euskrichen region south of the city of Bonn, the authorities said.

In Belgium, two men died due to the torrential rain which uprooted trees and left cars piled up in the streets. A 15-year-old girl was also missing after being swept away by a swollen river.

The police said yesterday that four people had died and 70 were missing around Ahrweiler.

To the north, in North Rhine-Westphalia, two people were found dead in flooded cellars in Cologne, with further deaths in Solingen, Unna and Rheinbach.

On Wednesday night, two firefighters died in the state - one drowned while the other collapsed after a rescue mission.

Around 50 people were stranded on roofs in Ahrweiler, and more houses were at risk of collapse.

Video footage from nearby Bad Neuenahr showed cars and trucks strewn across streets and one sport-utility vehicle perched on a fence, as flood waters receded yesterday morning.

Further down the Rhine River, the heaviest rainfall ever measured over 24 hours caused flooding in cities including Cologne and Hagen, while in Leverkusen 400 people had to be evacuated from a hospital. In Wuppertal, known for its overhead railway, locals said their cellars had been flooded and power cut off.

Weather experts said that downpours in the region over the past 24 hours were unprecedented, as a near-stationary low-pressure weather system caused sustained local precipitation also to the west in France and the Netherlands.

Rainwater draining into the Rhine, where shipping traffic was partly suspended, was expected to test flood defences along the river, including in Cologne, on the lower Rhine, and Koblenz, where the Rhine and Moselle meet.

REUTERS