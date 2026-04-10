‘Really bad photographer wanted’: Icelandair challenges netizens to take a bad photo of Iceland

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While this June photography assignment may appear simple, Icelandair insists upon the difficulty of taking really bad photos in the Nordic country.

You miss all the shots you do not take, but if you are someone who misses all the shots even when you take them, Icelandair is looking for you.

In playful Instagram and Facebook posts on April 8 , the Icelandic flag carrier said it is scouting for a “really bad photographer” – one who has no professional photography background, has no interest in learning photography and is frequently disappointed with their photos.

A lighthearted poster, presented as an advertisement in the “Classifieds” section of a newspaper, demands: “Required that the applicant have no photography skills. Preferably bad at framing, not familiar with composition, white balance, colour theory or image-making in general.”

Being bad has never been better, as the modern-day Philistine selected by the airline will receive a 10-day planned trip in Iceland with travel expenses covered and US$50,000 (S$63,700) for their photographs, content and participation.

Their photos may also appear in a global campaign, “so there’s a chance for some fame, too”, the airline said glibly.

While this June photography assignment may appear simple, Icelandair insists upon the difficulty of taking really bad photos in the Nordic country.

“We want to prove that even the worst photographer can take great photos of Iceland,” said Icelandair, which has frequently featured photos of Iceland’s iconic waterfalls, sweeping mountain ranges and sublime auroras on its social media pages.

The posts had polarising effects on netizens, with some saying their friends and family would be the perfect bad photographer. Others felt the campaign excluded talented Icelandic photographers.

“Based on every photo my husband has ever taken of me, I think he’d be perfect for this,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another Instagram user said: “This is such a fun opportunity, but insane to pay a bad photographer US$50,000 when you have tonnes of very talented photographers in Iceland already.”

A third Instagram user said: “As an experienced photographer, I actually know exactly what it takes to create the worst images possible. I think that counts for something.”

But not just anyone who obscures half a camera lens with a stray finger can be Icelandair’s bad photographer.

On a more serious note, the airline specified that participants must be at least 21, have a valid passport and be able to travel for up to 10 days in June.

It added that participants must have a clean criminal record and be allowed to travel to Iceland, Britain and the US.

They must also be able to take part in physical outdoor activities and adventures and be comfortable hiking and navigating uneven terrain, the airline added.

Those interested may apply at reallybadphotographer.com