Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 29 - The centre-right People's Party (PP) has won the most seats in Spain's election on Sunday and is expected to form a coalition with Vox, bringing the far right into central government for the first time since 20th-century dictator Francisco Franco.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will leave office after his Socialist party was defeated.

Here is a selection of the reactions:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO REPORTERS

"He (Sanchez) lost? Oh, that's a good thing, he did a terrible job, he deserves to lose."

ITALY PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI ON X

"Congratulations to my friends Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal on the center-right's election results in Spain.

"Today's record turnout is a strong sign for all of Europe of democratic vitality and citizens' confidence in the value of political participation."

EUROPEAN UNION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X

"Dear Alberto Nunez Feijoo, congratulations on your victory in today's general elections.

"Juntos (together), we will work to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and independence. Build a stronger European defence.

"And uphold the values at the heart of our Union."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON ON X

"Congratulations to Alberto Núñez Feijóo on his victory. France is ready to work together for a stronger and more sovereign Europe, true to its values.

"Thank you to Pedro Sánchez for these years we have shared, his commitment to Europe and his efforts to strengthen the friendship between France and Spain."

VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADER MARIA CORINA MACHADO ON X

"The Spanish people have spoken and have chosen a clear change of course. This new chapter in Spain will also give fresh momentum to our fight for freedom. Very soon, Venezuela will once again be free and democratic. You can count on us." REUTERS