Rate of Covid-19 infections in care homes may be as high as 70 per cent, British operator says

An elderly man leaves a convenience supermarket in Hartley Wintney, west of London, on April 15, 2020.
An elderly man leaves a convenience supermarket in Hartley Wintney, west of London, on April 15, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
47 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - The head of one of Britain's largest independent providers of elderly care homes said he believed the rate of infections or suspected infections of Covid-19 across such homes was running at up to 70 per cent.

Four Seasons Health Care chief executive Jeremy Richardson told Sky News that the numbers were much higher than being reported. The government has been criticised for only providing a figure of how many people have died in hospital so far.

"The numbers are much higher than being reported at the moment," he said. "I think the number (of care homes having an outbreak or suspected outbreak) is probably up at 60 or 70 per cent.

"We're running at a similar number, I think the numbers are substantially underestimated."

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content