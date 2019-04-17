Rare works in Notre-Dame survive blaze

Some precious artworks, relics and artefacts, including the crown of thorns and tunic of Saint Louis, have incredibly survived the massive fire at the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, thanks to quick-thinking rescue workers who formed a human chain to move the treasures away from the flames.

Some of the items are now kept in the Paris City Hall. Four of the largest-scale 17th-and 18th-century paintings that were mainly affected by smoke damage will be moved to the Louvre museum, where other objects will also be kept, for attempts at restoration.

Billionaires, businesses and the public sector have pledged nearly €700 million (S$1.07 billion) to rebuild the cathedral after an emotional President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild Notre-Dame.