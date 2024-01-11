Rapper at centre of raunchy wartime party that angered Russia recants from jail

A Russian rapper jailed for showing up in only a sock and trainers at a raunchy wartime party that angered many Russians has publicly recanted and asked for people's understanding, saying he "probably" went too far.

Nikolai Vasilyev, a rapper known as Vacio, attended the "almost naked" party at a Moscow nightclub in December which provoked an unusually swift and powerful backlash at a time when Russia is waging war with Ukraine and the authorities are pushing an increasingly conservative social agenda.

Many of those who attended have since issued grovelling public apologies after state TV and corporate sponsors began to drop them amid rising public and official anger.

Images that circulated on social media showed Vasilyev sipping champagne as he partied with semi-nude celebrities wearing only a sock on his penis.

Vasilyev was jailed by a Moscow court for 15 days and fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182) for propaganda of "non-traditional sexual relations".

His sentence was then extended by another 10 days and he was issued with a summons to appear at a military recruitment office in order to be drafted into the army, Russian media reported.

It is not yet clear whether he will be sent to fight in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a series of social media posts on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday, Vasilyev said he was still in jail and had reflected on his behaviour.

"Yes, I probably went too far," Vasilyev said in one post.

"But believe me, I have had time to think about it while sitting here in my cell where I spent the entire New Year's holiday. I want you to know that I am not the kind of person I might seem to you at first glance. I hope you understand."

'EXTREMIST'

Vasilyev also denied suggestions that he was a supporter of the LGBT community.

Russia has outlawed LGBT activist movements as "extremist" and has banned what the authorities call "LGBT propaganda" as President Vladimir Putin steers the country in an increasingly socially conservative direction.

The authorities say they saw elements of such propaganda at the party attended by Vasilyev.

In the continuing fallout from the party, a tongue-in-cheek video clip circulated on YouTube this week of a group of Putin-supporting grannies explaining that socks belong on the feet.

"Lads, socks must be worn as intended and your brains will then be healthier," says one. REUTERS