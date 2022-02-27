Ragtag volunteer soldiers pick up arms to fight invaders

KYIV • Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life.

But he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine's new volunteer defence units on day two of Russia's invasion.

"They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us, and here we are," the 35-year-old said.

The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men - some in their 50s - leads to Western-backed President Volodymyr Zelensky's administrative complex.

The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of Soviet-style tower blocks that witnessed a deadly shoot-out with a small group of Russian forces only a few hours earlier.

The body of a middle-aged civilian killed in the clash was carried away by ambulance workers. One witness said the civilian was cut down by bullets fired by the Russians from a speeding armoured vehicle.

"I only know how to shoot single rounds, so my plan is to click this here and switch off the automatic mode," Mr Korchemniy said, cautiously patting the shiny weapon.

Sirens wail and thudding booms crash across swathes of the once-bustling city of Kyiv at random hours. The deserted streets are distinguished by pockets of nervous-looking soldiers and oddly relaxed volunteers shuffling from foot to foot and smoking.

Pedestrians who venture out look almost oblivious to the danger. Some are glued to their phone screens and a couple were jogging with their puppy.

But the Russians - their advance towards the city's gates confirmed by the distant blasts and empty bullet casings scattered on intersections - are nowhere to be seen.

A masked volunteer unit commander who wanted to be known only as Bob admitted he had no idea where the Russians go after attacking.

"I don't know," the commander said. "I have one man injured. This street was hit with bullets - and not the ordinary bullets like in my machine gun. We have smaller bullets. The Russians use much bigger bullets."

Ukraine's armed forces have been beefed up by years of steady Western assistance and an urgent flurry of arms shipments aimed at deterring Russian President Vladmir Putin. But they remain an out-gunned force.

Government troops had focused for eight years on fighting Russian-backed insurgents on a frozen front line in the east - then Mr Putin's forces invaded from three directions at once.

This forced Ukraine to scramble to send reinforcements to the northern frontier by Belarus and the southern one by Kremlin-annexed Crimea.

The military then urged anyone between the age of 18 and 60 to pick up a gun and get ready to fight.

Paragliding instructor Roman Bondertsev, 47, said he heeded the call "because it's better than being at home doing nothing. This way I am less afraid".

"And if I get shot, there will be two people ready to come take my weapon and take my place."

Newlyweds Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin got married just hours after Russia invaded, and spent their first day as a married couple collecting their rifles and getting ready to defend their homeland.

It was supposed to be a May wedding, but the couple said they were no longer sure of what their future holds.

"Still, I hope everything will be okay," Ms Arieva said.

She was better able to contain her anger at the Russian invasion than mechanic Ruslan Bitsman.

"I've never served," Mr Bitsman said. "But it's my country - my country, you understand?"

The Ukrainians admit facing difficult odds against the Russians.

"I took a weapon in my hands for the first time only yesterday. What can you do? We will try our best," Mr Bondertsev said.

