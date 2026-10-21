Raging against the luxury machine in France amid protests

PARIS – Amid all of the images and videos that emerged of the riots that took place in France on Oct 17 and 18, the most shocking are those of the clock tower collapsing in Limoges after its 19th-century town hall was set alight.

Close behind, however, are the shots of looters storming the gates of luxury brands like Celine, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, breaking through the plate-glass windows that act as a scrim between the outside world and the hushed interiors that cater to the ultrarich, smashing their sparkling vitrines and looting their goods.