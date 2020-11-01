Race to reach survivors after Aegean quake kills at least 28

ISTANBUL • Rescue workers yesterday raced to find survivors in collapsed buildings in Turkey's Aegean port city of Izmir following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 28 people.

Aftershocks continued following Friday's 6.9-magnitude tremor, with more than 5,000 people joining rescue efforts yesterday to focus on eight razed buildings.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said at least 831 people were injured, while the death toll included two people on a Greek island near the Turkish coastline.

A mother and three of her children were pulled to safety yesterday after being trapped for almost 18 hours under a building in Izmir.

Rescuers were continuing efforts to free the woman's fourth child, as the Aegean port city's mayor said around 180 people remained trapped.

"In the meantime, we are delighted to be hearing miracles happening as a result of diligent work by rescue teams," mayor Tunc Soyer told television channel Fox TV.

As bulldozers removed debris from collapsed buildings and rescuers dismantled walls by hand, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said some 100 people had been rescued so far.

The first 300 of 900 tents provided for those made homeless were erected in the city.

Mr Oguz Demirkapi, who was among the survivors plucked from a seven-storey apartment block that crumbled in Izmir, said there could be as many as two dozen people still under the rubble of his building.

"I formed a life triangle between the wall and a TV stand," he said by telephone.

"It was hard to breathe initially but then a relative called and I was able to talk. Crews took me out about half an hour later," said Mr Demirkapi, a 48-year-old executive at a mobile applications company.

The epicentre of the quake, given a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 by the US Geological Survey, was 17km off the coastal town of Seferihisar at more than 10km below the seabed, officials said.

Tremors were felt as far away as the commercial capital, Istanbul.

The governor of Izmir described a "partial tsunami" and the Greek authorities issued a tsunami warning for the island of Samos after the earthquake, state-run ERT said.

"Bridges have collapsed and we were unable to enter the town," Mr Hasim Kavuklu, a hotel worker in the town of Sigacik, told Bloomberg by telephone. "The sea first ebbed and then came back."

Some vessels capsized in the marina at Seferihisar, Mr Kavuklu said, adding that there were concerns for fishing boats out at sea.

One person using a wheelchair drowned in the area as the waters rose, BBC Turkish reported.

"There shouldn't be such destruction in this kind of an earthquake," Birgun newspaper cited disaster recovery expert Kubilay Kaptan as saying. "Buildings in Turkey should be resistant to tremors of magnitude 7, at the very least."

People in Samos received a text message on their mobile phones to evacuate coastal areas.

One high school student on the island was killed and another later died from injuries after a wall collapsed on them, ERT said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences for the "tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries", the Greek premier said in a Twitter post. "Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together."

The two countries have for weeks been involved in heated disputes over Turkish energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and the divided island of Cyprus.

France is in "full solidarity with the Greek and Turkish populations", Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said via Twitter.

Turkey lies in one of the world's most active seismic zones and is crossed by numerous fault lines. In 1999, two earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 7 struck northwestern Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS