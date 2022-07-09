Race to be next British PM on as Johnson defies call to leave now

LONDON • Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said yesterday that he was running to replace Mr Boris Johnson, who announced the previous day that he would stand down as prime minister.

"Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Mr Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.

He quit as finance minister on Tuesday, one of two unexpected resignations that set in motion a chain of events that led to Mr Johnson's decision to step down.

"Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Mr Sunak said.

The first candidate to announce his bid to succeed Mr Johnson was Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat.

In an opinion piece in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday, Mr Tugendhat, a former military officer who heads Parliament's foreign affairs committee, confirmed his intention to stand for the leadership of the Conservative Party, saying he wanted to bring together a "broad coalition" for a "clean start".

Mr Tugendhat had indicated he would stand in any leadership contest but there is no love lost between him and Johnson loyalists.

A hawk on China, he has been critical of the government's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The timetable to nominate Mr Johnson's replacement will be set out next week.

Mr Johnson was still in Downing Street yesterday, but his plans for an orderly retreat were under threat.

The ruling Conservative Party is urgently drawing up plans for an accelerated contest to choose his successor by the end of the summer, rather than allowing the extended three-month swansong officials at No. 10 had floated.

Former British prime minister John Major said Mr Johnson should be replaced immediately rather than be allowed to remain as a caretaker leader because his Cabinet may struggle to "restrain him", amid wider calls for him to be removed now.

Mr Major released a letter saying it was "unwise, and may be unsustainable" for Mr Johnson to remain in power for several months.

That call was echoed by several Conservative Members of Parliament, who said Mr Johnson's behaviour this week, when he refused to resign, means he should be forced out before the leadership contest - a process that could take months.

"The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable," Mr Major said in a letter. "Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not - or could not - do so."

Mr Johnson's decision to quit marks the end of a roller-coaster political career in which he led Britain out of the European Union and took his Conservative Party to the largest election victory in three decades.

It follows three years of scandals, including anger over parties held at his Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns, accusations of breaking international law over his threat to override parts of the treaty governing Britain's exit from the EU, and, most recently, his handling of sexual harassment allegations against a lawmaker.

Professor of politics Tim Bale of Queen Mary University in London said that British prime ministers who are ousted outside of general elections are normally allowed to remain in power until a successor is chosen.