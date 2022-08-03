Race to be next British PM closer than earlier thought

LONDON • Foreign Minister Liz Truss, the front runner to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has a smaller lead over her rival Rishi Sunak than previously thought.

Ms Truss is backed by 48 per cent of Conservative Party members compared with 43 per cent for former finance minister Sunak, according to a poll of 807 people by Italian data company Techne that was carried out from July 19 to 27.

This suggested a much tighter race than a previous poll of Conservative members carried out by YouGov on July 20 and 21 that showed Ms Truss with a 24-point lead over Mr Sunak.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are competing in a tour of hustings around Britain for the votes of about 200,000 Conservative members, who will select the party's next leader and Britain's prime minister, with the winner to be announced on Sept 5.

Taxes have dominated the race so far.

Mr Sunak has accused Ms Truss of being "dishonest" with voters with her promises of major tax cuts as soon as she enters office.

He said he would make sure inflation is under control before cutting taxes, something that Ms Truss said would push the country into recession.

More than 60 per cent of Conservative members in the Techne poll said Ms Truss had better ideas on taxes than Mr Sunak, and they also supported her plans to tackle inflation and handle immigration.

However, they said Mr Sunak was more trusted to deliver on Brexit and had better policies on education.

Also, in a setback, Ms Truss yesterday scrapped a plan to tailor public sector pay to different regions, less than a day after announcing it, following a backlash from many within her own party.

She was criticised by the main opposition Labour Party and some Conservative lawmakers after she vowed to save billions of pounds a year by introducing regional pay boards rather than having a national pay agreement, something commentators and opponents said would lead to pay cuts for workers such as nurses and teachers outside of London.

One of Mr Sunak's supporters, Mr Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley, said he was "speechless" at Ms Truss' plan. "There is simply no way you can do this without a massive pay cut for 5.5 million people, including nurses, police officers and our armed forces outside London."

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said Ms Truss' plans showed that the Conservative government's commitment to reducing inequalities between the north and south of Britain "is dead".

But a spokesman for Ms Truss said: "Our hard-working front-line staff are the bedrock of society, and there will be no proposal taken forward on regional pay boards for civil servants or public sector workers."

She said there had been a "wilful misrepresentation of our campaign" and current levels of public sector pay would be maintained.

University of Strathclyde professor of politics John Curtice, one of Britain's leading experts on polling, said on Monday that he was not sure the race was over.

"We have to bear in mind that since Tory MPs decided that this was the contest between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, we have had one, I repeat one, opinion poll of the people who will actually have a vote," he told GB News.

Mr Sunak on Monday vied to make up lost ground with a plan to host a future women's football World Cup in Britain after England's "Lionesses" won the European championship over the weekend.

Ms Truss also invoked Sunday's final against Germany, vowing that "I will channel the spirit of the Lionesses", at a members' hustings in the south-western city of Exeter.

