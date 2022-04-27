Quitting Twitter easier said than done

PARIS (AFP) - Quit Twitter - that's what some users spooked by tech billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the social platform say they plan to do.

But Twitter's unparalleled audience means that is difficult for many who want their voice to be heard and influence the global debate.

Since the announcement on Monday (April 25) that Twitter had accepted Mr Musk's bid for the company some users have declared their intention to leave Twitter over his plans to unfetter speech on the platform.

"It's going to become an even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space," English actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted to her million followers.

Promises to go Twitter-free trended under hashtags like #LeaveTwitter.

But many are sceptical.

"The people who say they are #leavingtwitter in India because @elonmusk bought it, are they same people who said they will leave India if @narendramodi becomes the PM. Twice. And NEVER did!" tweeted Indian author and columnist Shefali Vaidya to his 665,000 followers.

In mid-April, French journalist Nicolas Henin (52,000 followers) vowed he'd quit the platform if Mr Musk buys Twitter.

"I still haven't taken a firm decision," he told AFP on Tuesday.

"For one, there's the impression of deserting and then there's the lack of an alternative."

No other platform can easily replace Twitter for those who leave.

"What makes Twitter is the community, its 436 million users," said Ms Leila Morch, Research Project Coordinator at Stanford University's Content Policy and Society Lab.

In terms of popularity, Discord with its 300 million users is the closest to Twitter. It supports online communities, but in contrast to Twitter it isn't an open platform: Entry into each group requires an invitation.

Mastodon, launched in 2016, is a Twitter clone without advertising and whose source code is open.

However the platform's server is much smaller and it only has 670,000 users.